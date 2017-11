Nov 1 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd

* Refers to ‍decision by fair work commission for termination of existing enterprise bargaining agreements by 24 jan 2018​

* ‍Did not oppose termination of existing enterprise bargaining agreements​

* ‍Negotiations with relevant parties for a new EBA are well advanced​

* ‍New EBA would apply to over 20,000 employees throughout 660 domino's stores across australia​