BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Enterprises Says Outlook Unchanged For Same Store Sales Over Medium-Term

April 24 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd :

* NZ STORES PREPARING TO REOPEN WHEN GOVERNMENT TRADING RESTRICTIONS LIFTED, EXPECTED 28 APRIL

* DOMINO’S FRANCE BEEN PROGRESSIVELY REOPENING, WITH ABOUT 70% OF STORES NOW TRADING

* DOMINO’S JAPAN AND GERMANY CONTINUED STRONG SALES PERFORMANCE REPORTED AT HY 20 TRADING UPDATE

* OVER MEDIUM-TERM, OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FOR NEW STORE OPENINGS OF UP 7-9% PER YEAR

* OVER MEDIUM-TERM, OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FOR SAME STORE SALES OF UP 3-6% PER YEAR

* OVER MEDIUM-TERM, OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FOR NET CAPEX OF $60 - 100 MILLION PER YEAR

* SOME FRANCHISEES MAY DELAY OPENING OF STORES PLANNED FOR FY20 DUE TO COVID-19