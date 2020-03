March 19 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd :

* WILL VOLUNTARILY CLOSE STORES IN FRANCE FOR A PERIOD OF 15 DAYS

* NOT CERTAIN IF TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF COMPANY’S STORES IN FRANCE WILL HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY20

* UNCLEAR AT THIS TIME IMPACT SOCIETAL RESTRICTIONS WILL HAVE ON STORE OPENINGS, SOME MAY BE DELAYED FROM FY20 UNTIL FY21