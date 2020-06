BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Group Sees Lower H1 Core Earnings

June 17 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC:

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GRP - AGM TRADING UPDATE

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN UK, LFL SALES GROWTH HAS BEEN STRONG DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR TO DATE

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - WE REMAIN UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA - SEEN A MIXED SALES PERFORMANCE ACROSS OUR THREE REMAINING DIRECTLY OPERATED INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES DURING COVID-19 PERIOD

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - SALES HAVE BEEN PARTICULARLY IMPACTED IN SWITZERLAND

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN UK, LFL SALES GROWTH HAS BEEN STRONG DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR TO DATE

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - AS LOCKDOWN BEGINS TO EASE, NOW SEEING GRADUAL RE-INTRODUCTION OF CONTACT FREE COLLECTION ACROSS SYSTEM

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP - EXPECT EBITDA FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER YEAR ON YEAR

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP - UK LFL SALES GROWTH INCLUDING SPLITS FROM 23 MARCH TO 14 JUNE WAS 5.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: