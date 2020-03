BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Group To Suspend Final Dividend Payment

March 27 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC:

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GRP - CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): UPDATE

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN CORE UK & IRELAND BUSINESS, TRADING IN JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND FIRST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* DOMINO’S PIZZA - UK LFL SALES EX SPLITS GROWTH OVER THIS PERIOD WAS BROADLY SIMILAR TO RUN RATE SEEN IN Q4, AT JUST OVER 3%, DRIVEN BY ORDER COUNT

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - OVER PAST WEEK, UK TRADING HAS ACCELERATED, WITH GROWTH IN DELIVERY MORE THAN OFFSETTING LACK OF COLLECTION SALES

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - LFL SALES GROWTH HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ITEMS PER ORDER AND THEREFORE HIGHER OVERALL TICKET

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - AT START OF WEEK, WE ALSO TOOK DECISION TO STOP IN-STORE COLLECTION ORDERS, TO FURTHER PROTECT COLLEAGUES AND CUSTOMERS

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - BUSINESS RATES FREEZE AND VAT PAYMENTS DEFERRAL WILL BENEFIT OUR FRANCHISEE PARTNERS AND OUR CORPORATE STORE NETWORK

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN NORWAY, SWITZERLAND AND ICELAND, WE HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN NORWAY, SWITZERLAND, ICELAND, SALES DOWN DOUBLE-DIGIT YEAR ON YEAR AND AROUND 16 TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - OUR SWEDISH BUSINESS IS LESS AFFECTED AT PRESENT

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - TO SUSPEND FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 5.56P THAT WAS ANNOUNCED AS PART OF OUR FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 5 MARCH 2020

* DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC - UNABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC - IN NORWAY, SWITZERLAND AND ICELAND, TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES ACROSS THREE MARKETS DUE TO LABOUR SHORTAGES & LOW DEMAND