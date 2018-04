BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Reports Quarterly EPS $2.00

April 26 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc:

* DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MILLION VERSUS $624.2 MILLION

* DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PERCENT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PERCENT

* DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MILLION

* DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77, REVENUE VIEW $691.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: