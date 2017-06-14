FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says Domino's Inc, Domino's Pizza LLC entered into purchase agreement dated June 12, 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says Domino's Inc, Domino's Pizza LLC entered into purchase agreement dated June 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc

* Domino's pizza inc - on june 12, units, co, domino's inc, domino's pizza llc entered into a purchase agreement dated june 12, 2017 - sec filing

* Agreement is relating to issuance and sale of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-i notes

* Domino's pizza - $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of notes also consists of $600.0 million 2017-1 class a-2-ii notes, $1.0 billion 2017-1 class a-2-iii notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.