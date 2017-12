BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Says ‍proposed Acquisition Of Further 44.3 Pct In Domino's Iceland

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCES INCREASED OWNERSHIP OF DOMINO‘S ICELAND, NEW TARGET CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND EXTENSION TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A FURTHER 44.3% SHAREHOLDING IN DOMINO‘S ICELAND FOR EUR 30.2 MILLION (£26.7 MILLION), TAKING OWNERSHIP TO 95.3%​

* NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF £350 MILLION THROUGH A SYNDICATE OF SEVEN BANKS

* FURTHER SHARE BUYBACK OF £20 MILLION TO COMMENCE SHORTLY

* DPG WILL FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)