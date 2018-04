April 26 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group PLC:

* Q1 UK SYSTEM SALES UP 10.6%

* Q1 GROUP SYSTEM SALES AT £311.1M VERSUS £263.0 M YEAR AGO

* Q1 UK LFL SALES UP 7.0%

* IN GERMANY FOR Q1, COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF HALLO PIZZA AND INTEGRATION PROCESS HAS BEGUN

* SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018.