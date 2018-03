March 16 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Group Plc:

* SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* ‍WILL COMMENCE A DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO £32 MILLION OF COMPANY’S ORDINARY SHARES OF 25/48 PENCE EACH​

* ‍£32 MILLION REPRESENTS BALANCE REMAINING OF £50 MILLION, LESS £18 MILLION PURCHASED BY CO IN THIS YEAR TO DATE, AS ANNOUNCED BY COMPANY ON 8 MARCH

* ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO CANCEL ORDINARY SHARES PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME​