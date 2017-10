Oct 24 (Reuters) - DOMINO‘S PIZZA GROUP PLC:

* ‍RECOMMENCEMENT OF SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME​

* SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME​ ‍IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 25 OCTOBER 2017 AND BE COMPLETED BY 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO USE UP TO about A FURTHER 7.8 MLN STG TO REPURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES​