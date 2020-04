BRIEF-Domtar Corp Announces Temporary Idling Of Paper Capacity

April 6 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp:

* DOMTAR CORP - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY IDLING OF PAPER CAPACITY TO ADDRESS COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS IMPACT

* DOMTAR CORP - TO IDLE KINGSPORT, TENNESSEE MILL AND ASHDOWN, ARKANSAS A62 PAPER MACHINE FOR THREE MONTHS

* DOMTAR - TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN TO REDUCE CO’S UNCOATED FREESHEET PAPER PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY ABOUT 144,000 SHORT TONS OVER 3 MONTHS’ PERIOD

* DOMTAR - WILL LAY OFF APPROXIMATELY 304 EMPLOYEES AT ITS KINGSPORT MILL AND 142 EMPLOYEES AT ITS ASHDOWN MILL

* DOMTAR - OTHER FACILITIES REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL, AND CONTINUES TO SHIP PRODUCTS TO ALL STATES AND PROVINCES WITHOUT DISRUPTION