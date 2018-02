BRIEF-Domtar Corp Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.64

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $5.42

* Q4 SALES $1.3 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* IN QUARTER, DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $186 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONAL CARE OF $578 MILLION ($573 MILLION AFTER TAX) IN QUARTER

* ‍IN 2018, COSTS, INCLUDING FREIGHT, LABOR AND RAW MATERIALS, ARE EXPECTED TO MARGINALLY INCREASE​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 4.8% INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND (FROM $0.415 PER SHARE TO $0.435 PER SHARE) ON ITS COMMON STOCK

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

