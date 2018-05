May 1 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.34 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* DOMTAR - “SOME OF OUR OPERATIONS WERE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY SEVERE WEATHER” IN QUARTER, NOTABLY IN CO’S PULP BUSINESS, WHICH IMPACTED PRODUCTION & COSTS

* "SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK FOR PULP AND PAPER MARKETS CONTINUES TO BE FAVORABLE"