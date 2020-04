BRIEF-Don Miguel Foods Says Temporarily Pause Operations At Its Facility & Resume Production On May 4

April 21 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* DON MIGUEL FOODS - TEMPORARILY PAUSE OPERATIONS AT ITS FACILITY AND RESUME PRODUCTION ON MONDAY, MAY 4

* DON MIGUEL FOODS ANNOUNCES PRECAUTIONARY FACILITY CLOSURE UNTIL MAY 4

* DON MIGUEL FOODS- UNDER ITS PAY PROGRAM, ALL EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE 100% OF THEIR BASE PAY AND BENEFITS DURING 14-DAY PAUSE IN PRODUCTION

* DON MIGUEL FOODS - CLOSURE IS IN RESPONSE TO FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN THE AREA AND THE IMPACT ON THE PRODUCTION FACILITY