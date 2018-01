Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS’ OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE SIX MONTHS THROUGH DECEMBER APPARENTLY CLIMBED TO ABOUT 30 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS SALES PROBABLY GREW ABOUT 10 PERCENT TO JUST OVER 460 BILLION YEN FOR THE SIX MONTHS THROUGH DECEMBER - NIKKEI

* DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS IS LIKELY TO UPGRADE ITS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE - NIKKEI