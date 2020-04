BRIEF-Donaco International Announces Measures To Cut Costs, Including Reductions In Headcount

April 7 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO CUT COSTS, INCLUDING CUTS IN HEADCOUNT, PLACING EMPLOYEES ON LEAVE, STANDING DOWN CASUAL STAFF

* TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF CASINOS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DONACO’S OPERATIONS

* MEASURES TO CUT COSTS INCLUDES DEFERRING NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE

* NO REPORTED INCIDENCES OF COVID-19 AMONGST STAFF

* IN DISCUSSIONS WITH PRINCIPAL LENDER MEGA BANK FOR SETTLEMENT OF LITIGATION OVER STAR VEGAS BUSINESS AND ON JUNE 30 COVENANTS

* CASINOS CLOSED; SEES CASH BURN RUN RATE FROM MAINTAINING CASINO ASSETS AND ASSOCIATED CORPORATE COSTS OF US$800,000 TO US$900,000K PER MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: