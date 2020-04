BRIEF-Donaco International Confirms 7-Day Extension Of Temporary Closure Of Casino Ops In Lao Cai, Vietnam

April 21 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* DONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD - CONFIRMS 7-DAY EXTENSION OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CASINO OPERATIONS AT ARISTO INTERNATIONAL HOTEL IN LAO CAI, VIETNAM

* DONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD - STAR VEGAS CASINO OPERATIONS IN POIPET, CAMBODIA ALSO REMAIN TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* DONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD - UNDERTAKING PRAGMATIC MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS

* DONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD - CLOSURE OF BOTH CASINO OPERATIONS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DONACO’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: