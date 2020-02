BRIEF-Donaco International Says Coronavirus Had Specific Impact On Business Ops At Aristo International Hotel In Vietnam

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS HAD SPECIFIC IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATION AT ARISTO INTERNATIONAL HOTEL IN LAO CAI, VIETNAM

* IN RELATION TO DNA STAR VEGAS CASINO IN POIPET, CAMBODIA, THERE IS NO DIRECT IMPACT NOTICED AS YET FROM CORONAVIRUS

* FOR FIRST 11 DAYS OF FEB TOTAL CASINO VISITATION DECLINE 75% FROM FIRST 11 DAYS OF JAN

* ARISTO MANAGEMENT HAVE ARRANGED UNPAID LEAVE FOR MANY STAFF MEMBERS IN FEBRUARY, & HAVE ALSO REDUCED TOTAL HEADCOUNT

* ARISTO ROLLING CHIP TURNOVER IN FIRST 11 DAYS OF FEB DOWN BY 82% TO RMB58 MILLION VERSUS FIRST 11 DAYS OF JAN