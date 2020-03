March 25 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* MADE DECISION TO CLOSE MOST OF STAR VEGAS HOTEL WITH ONLY MINIMAL OPERATIONS ONGOING WITH A CONSTANT DAILY REVISION

* STAR VEGAS MANAGEMENT ARRANGED UNPAID LEAVE FOR MANY STAFF MEMBERS IN MARCH & APRIL, AS WELL AS REDUCING TOTAL HEADCOUNT