BRIEF-Donaco Intl Sees ‍Dec HY17 Group Revenue To Be In Range Of $43 Mln To $44 Mln​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Donaco International Ltd:

* THERE ARE INDICATORS OF IMPAIRMENT APPLYING TO STAR VEGAS CASINO LICENCE, BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF BUSINESS FOR SIX MONTHS TO DEC 2017

* CURRENT INDICATIONS, PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF AUDIT REVIEW, ARE THAT IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $144 MILLION.

* DEC 2017 HY STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (BEFORE IMPAIRMENT) IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $9-$9.5 MILLION

* ‍DEC 2017 HY GROUP REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $43 MILLION - $44 MILLION, WITH EBITDA IN RANGE OF $19MLN - $20 MILLION​