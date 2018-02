BRIEF-Donaldson Provides Provisional Estimates Of Impact From Tax Reform, Announces Q2 2018 Earnings Webcast

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc:

* DONALDSON PROVIDES PROVISIONAL ESTIMATES OF IMPACT FROM TAX REFORM, ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WEBCAST

* DONALDSON COMPANY -‍EXPECTS Q2 RESULTS TO INCLUDE PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF ABOUT $110 MILLION RELATED TO DEEMED REPATRIATION OF UNDISTRIBUTED FOREIGN EARNINGS​

* DONALDSON COMPANY INC - ‍EXPECTS Q2 RESULTS WILL INCLUDE PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF ABOUT $2 MILLION RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* DONALDSON COMPANY INC - ‍ESTIMATES NET IMPACT FROM TCJA WILL LOWER FULL-YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT​