BRIEF-Donaldson Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.40

March 6 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $109.7 MILLION, OR $0.83 PER SHARE, RELATED TO FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $630.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.01, REVENUE VIEW $2.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* PLANS TO REPURCHASE APPROXIMATELY 2 PERCENT OF ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES IN FISCAL 2018