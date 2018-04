April 19 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* DONEGAL GROUP INC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR

* DONEGAL GROUP - NEW DIVIDENDS REPRESENT % INCREASES OF 1.8% FOR CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND 2.0% FOR CLASS B COMMON STOCK VERSUS PREVIOUS QUARTER DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: