BRIEF-Donegal Group Q3 net income per Class A share $0.26

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:
* Donegal Group Inc. announces third quarter and first nine months of 2017 results
* Q3 net income per Class A share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net premiums earned of $177.3 million for Q3 of 2017 increased 6.3% compared to Q3 of 2016
* Says combined ratio of 99.6% for Q3 of 2017, compared to 100.8% for prior-year Q3
* Says qtrly total revenues $185.7 million versus $175.3 million
* Says net premiums written of $182.5 million for Q3 of 2017 increased 6.1% compared to Q3 of 2016