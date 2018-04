April 3 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc:

* UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUALIZED EXPENSE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3.7 MILLION AS A RESULT OF IMPLEMENTING PENINSULA CONSOLIDATION

* EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING CHARGE FOR EMPLOYEE TERMINATION COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH PENINSULA CONSOLIDATION OF ABOUT $1.9 MILLION TO $2 MILLION