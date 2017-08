BRIEF-DONG Energy proposes Allianz CFO as new board member

July 5 (Reuters) - Dong Energy:

* Says the Nomination Committee has decided to recommend that Dieter Wemmer be elected new member of board of directors

* Says Dieter Wemmer has worked in leading finance positions for more than two decades, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE and as board member of the UBS Group

* Wemmer is expected to be elected for the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting in Q1 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)