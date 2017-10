BRIEF-DONG Energy signs letter of intent for Canadian offshore wind project

Sept 13 (Reuters) - DONG ENERGY A/S

* DONG ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

* THIS GIVES DONG THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO NEGOTIATE A JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR THE HAIDA ENERGY FIELD OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT AND EXPLORE THE POTENTIAL FOR ESTABLISHING A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP

* THE HAIDA ENERGY FIELD LOCATION HAS SOME OF THE STRONGEST, MOST-CONSISTENT WINDS IN THE WORLD AND COMPRISES OF A 550-SQUARE KILOMETER AREA

* THE PROJECT WOULD FEATURE BOTTOM-FIXED STRUCTURES DUE TO THE SHALLOW WATER AT THE PROJECT LOCATION FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)