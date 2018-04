April 23 (Reuters) - Dongfang Modern Agriculture Holding Group Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF 70 PCT OF BIO HEALTH PHARMACEUTICALS FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $18 MILLION

* INTENDS TO INVEST A FURTHER $5 MILLION IN BIO HEALTH’S FACILITY SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* TRANSACTION FUNDED THROUGH TERM LOAN FACILITY WITH CHINA HUARONG MACAU (HK) INVESTMENT HOLDINGS

* TERM LOAN OF $50 MILLION WAS FULLY DRAWN ON 2 JAN 2018

* BIO HEALTH EXPECTS TO REPORT NET SALES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 OF $9.6 MILLION