March 15(Reuters) - DongFeng Automobile Co Ltd

* Says co plans to sign informatization related agreement with a Wuhan-based information technology firm, with agreement amount of 67.6 million yuan

* Says the Wuhan-based based firm will supply information related service to the co

* Says co names Ke Gang as new finance director

