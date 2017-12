Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SOLD 15,856 VEHICLES IN NOV VERSUS 17,698 VEHICLES YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT SOLD 176,677 VEHICLES IN JAN-NOV, UP 10.7 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ift9XI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)