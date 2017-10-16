FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 16, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd:

* Co entered into agreement to increase registered capital of DNAF​

* After capital increase, co & DFL’s ‍shareholding in DNAF to remain at about 35 percent & 14 percent of enlarged registered capital

* Co & DFL make incremental contribution in DNAF’s registration capital of RMB1.23 billion & RMB490 million, respectively​

* Post completion of capital contribution, registered capital of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co. will increase to RMB5.03 billion ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.