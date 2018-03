March 27 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB‍14,063​ MILLION VERSUS RMB13,345 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND RMB0.25 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT OF CO IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT RMB18,800 MILLION IN 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: