BRIEF-Dongguang Chemical Posts FY Profit Attributable Of RMB161.6 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - Dongguang Chemical Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB2.12 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.29 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK6 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB161.6 MILLION VS RMB99.7 MILLION

* GROUP’S SUBSIDIARY IN PRC HAS MAINTAINED A NORMAL PRODUCTION DURING COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* SINCE MID-FEBRUARY SHIPMENTS HAVE INCREASED, AND PRODUCT PRICE HAS QUICKLY RECOVERED

* PRODUCT TRANSPORTATION SUSTAINED CONSIDERABLE DELAY & SHUTDOWN OF FREIGHT AND SOME DOWNSTREAM COS DUE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC