BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic plans acquisitions for 4.2 bln yuan via cash, share issue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic plans acquisitions for 4.2 bln yuan via cash, share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Sunlong Bus Co for 3.0 billion yuan ($441.47 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to acquire Sichuan Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology Co for 1.22 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.75 billion yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sKzX3h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

