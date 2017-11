Nov 27 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST 3.0 BILLION YUAN ($454.60 million) IN NEW ENERGY BUS, LOGISTIC VEHICLE PRODUCTION PROJECT

($1 = 6.5992 Chinese yuan renminbi)