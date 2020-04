BRIEF-Dongyue Group Approves Spin-Off Of Shandong Dongyue Future Hydrogen Energy Materials

April 9 (Reuters) - Dongyue Group Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO APPROVE SPIN-OFF OF SHANDONG DONGYUE FUTURE HYDROGEN ENERGY MATERIALS

* SPIN-OFF OF BY SEPARATE OFFERING & LISTING OF DONGYUE FUTURE’S SHARES ON SCI-TECH INNOVATION BOARD OF SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

* PROPOSED SPIN-OFF EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF DONGYUE FUTURE’S BUSINESS. AMONG OTHERS

* IF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF IS PROCEEDED WITH, TO SUBMIT SPIN-OFF PROPOSAL ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF TO HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE FOR APPROVAL