May 2 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc :

* DONNELLEY FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 SALES $255.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $256.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.74, REVENUE VIEW $1.02 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S