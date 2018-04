BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions Entered Into Side Letter Agreement With Daniel N. Leib

April 16 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc :

* DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - ENTERED INTO SIDE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH DANIEL N. LEIB, CO’S CEO

* DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - SIDE LETTER AGREEMENT LEIB, TO AMEND AMENDED & RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 11, 2017

* DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS - IF EMPLOYMENT IS TERMINATED, OPTIONS GRANTED TO LEIB ON OR PRIOR TO DEC 31, 2019 SHALL REMAIN OUTSTANDING Source : bit.ly/2qC5bu2 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)