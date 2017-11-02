FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Donnelley reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.20/shr
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Donnelley reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley Financial reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 sales $222.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - revising our guidance for full-yea​r

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - ‍remain on track to end year within our targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x.​

* Sees 2017 ‍non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA approximately $170 million​

* Sees ‍ 2017 net sales approximately $1 billion, representing organic growth in range of 2 percent to 3 percent​

* Sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures $30 to $35 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.