April 2 (Reuters) - DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 13.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LAUNCH SCHEDULES IN VIDEO GAME INDUSTRY COULD BE ADJUSTED AS THE SITUATION EVOLVES

* FY ECONOMIC OPERATING PRODUCT EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.2 MILLION YEAR AGO