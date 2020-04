April 10 (Reuters) - DoorDash:

* DOORDASH REDUCES COMMISSION FEES BY 50% FOR LOCAL RESTAURANT PARTNERS

* DOORDASH- ANNOUNCING IT WILL BE REDUCING COMMISSION FEES FOR LOCAL RESTAURANT PARTNERS BY 50% ON BOTH DOORDASH AND CAVIAR

* DOORDASH - COMMISSION RELIEF PROGRAM WILL BEGIN ON APRIL 13 AND CONTINUE THROUGH END OF MAY Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)