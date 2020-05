May 25 (Reuters) -

* DOOSAN INFRACORE CO: TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS GUNSAN PLANT ON MAY 26-JUNE 5, AND ITS INCHEON PLANT ON JUNE 3-5

* DOOSAN INFRACORE: PRODUCTION SUSPENSION AIMS TO ADJUST INVENTORY LEVEL AMID SPRAED OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2TC5cge Further company coverage: