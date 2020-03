March 11 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:

* DOREL REPORTS Q4 AND 2019 YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.4 PERCENT TO $653.4 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED $0.07

* CORONAVIRUS AND RELATED FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACTS WILL LIKELY AFFECT Q1

* SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTIONS IN CHINA WILL IMPACT DELIVERY OF ORDERS IN Q1 AND POSSIBLY INTO Q2