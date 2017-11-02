FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
November 2, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Dorel Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc:

* Dorel reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $642.6 million

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍expecting “very good” Q4 with all segments delivering improved adjusted operating profit versus last year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - ‍dorel juvenile revenue for q4 is expected to be flat compared to prior year​

* Dorel Industries Inc - sees ‍dorel Sports Q4 adjusted operating profit to be in line with Q4 of last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

