BRIEF-Dorian LPG Enters Into MoU With Hyundai Global Service Co

May 4 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd:

* DORIAN LPG LTD ENTERS INTO MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE CO, LTD. TO COOPERATE ON VESSEL UPGRADES

* DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

* DORIAN LPG - UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: