FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd enters $97.0 mln bridge loan agreement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd enters $97.0 mln bridge loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd Announces bridge loan agreement and repayment of secured bank debt facility

* Dorian LPG Ltd - entered into a $97.0 million bridge loan agreement with DNB Capital Llc

* Dorian LPG Ltd - proceeds of bridge loan were used to repay remaining outstanding debt of $98.6 million under company’s secured bank debt facility

* Dorian LPG Ltd - repayment of principal amount of bridge loan is due on or before August 8, 2018

* Bridge loan does not have any scheduled amortization payments

* Dorian LPG- part of refinancing, $6.0 million of cash previously restricted under RBS loan facility was released as unrestricted cash for use in operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.