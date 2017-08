BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd Q1 loss per share $0.12

July 31 (Reuters) - Dorian Lpg Ltd:

* Dorian LPG Ltd announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $41 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.7 million

* Dorian LPG Ltd - ‍vessel operating expenses per day increased to $8,434 in three months ended June 30, 2017 from $8,040 in same period in prior year​

* "demand for our vessels may be stronger in our quarters ending June 30 and September 30"

* "demand for our vessels may be relatively weaker during our quarters ending December 31 and March 31"