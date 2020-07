July 9 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* APPOINTS SABRINA SOUSSAN AS CEO EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2021

* RIET CADONAU, CEO OF DORMAKABA GROUP SINCE 2011, WILL HAND OVER HIS CEO RESPONSIBILITIES AT END OF MARCH 2021 AND FOCUS ON HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN