BRIEF-Dormakaba FY Net Profit Up 6.3 Pct At CHF 238.7 Million

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 12.7% TO CHF 2,841.0 MILLION, ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2.6%

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 6.3% TO CHF 238.7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 11.3% TO CHF 431.0 MILLION, EBITDA MARGIN OF 15.2%

* DORMAKABA HOLDING - DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF CHF 15.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18, INCREASE ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19: EBITDA MARGIN IN 16.0% - 16.5% RANGE

* OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19: ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR